EBRSO: 2 people killed in shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left two people dead on Tuesday, April 18.

According to EBRSO, the shooting happened on Denova Street off Greenwell Street around 2 p.m.

Deputies said two people left the scene of the shooting and were later located at a hospital. Both people died as a result of their injuries, according to EBRSO.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with details that can help deputies is being urged to call (225) 389-5000.

