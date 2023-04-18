Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBRSO: 2 people killed in shooting

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left two people dead on Tuesday, April 18.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left two people dead on Tuesday, April 18.

According to EBRSO, the shooting happened on Denova Street off Greenwell Street around 2 p.m.

Deputies said two people left the scene of the shooting and were later located at a hospital. Both people died as a result of their injuries, according to EBRSO.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with details that can help deputies is being urged to call (225) 389-5000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest second woman wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Latest News

High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Lawmaker wants task force to find better solutions for police chases
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left two...
EBRSO: 2 people killed in shooting
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 18
Storms look to return Friday
scam
Elder fraud trending at alarming rate