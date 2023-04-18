EBRSO: 2 people killed in shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left two people dead on Tuesday, April 18.
According to EBRSO, the shooting happened on Denova Street off Greenwell Street around 2 p.m.
Deputies said two people left the scene of the shooting and were later located at a hospital. Both people died as a result of their injuries, according to EBRSO.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with details that can help deputies is being urged to call (225) 389-5000.
