CRIME STOPPERS: Pair accused of identity theft, buying ATV

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify two people.

Investigators believe the pair used a victim’s identity to buy an all-terrain vehicle, also known as an ATV.

If you have information on their identity, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

You can also visit crimestoppers225.com to leave an anonymous tip.

