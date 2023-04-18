Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Pair accused of identity theft, buying ATV

Investigators believe the pair used a victim's identity to buy an all-terrain vehicle, also...
Investigators believe the pair used a victim's identity to buy an all-terrain vehicle, also known as an ATV.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify two people.

Investigators believe the pair used a victim’s identity to buy an all-terrain vehicle, also known as an ATV.

If you have information on their identity, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

You can also visit crimestoppers225.com to leave an anonymous tip.

