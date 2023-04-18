Coroner’s office called to scene after body found in Pointe Coupee Parish
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MORGANZA, La. (WAFB) - Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies are investigating after a body was found in a yard Tuesday morning.
The coroner’s office was called to the scene in Morganza, La. along Highway 1 around 9:15 a.m., according to the Sheriff.
There is no word on the man’s cause of death.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
