Clouds return today with rain expected by week’s end

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clouds will make a quick return today as an upper-air disturbance slides across the northern Gulf Coast. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out, but most should stay dry, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s. If not for the clouds, today’s temperatures would likely be a bit warmer as our winds shift around to the southeast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 18 (WAFB)

Quiet Through Thursday

A generally quiet, albeit warmer, pattern is expected to remain in place through Thursday. No rainfall is expected through Thursday, but temperatures will gradually trend warmer. Morning lows will climb into the 60s as soon as tomorrow, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rains Return on Friday

Showers and t-storms return to the area on Friday as a cold front approaches the area from the west. The overall trend in our latest guidance is toward a wetter Friday that could see more than one round of showers and t-storms impacting the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has posted a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather just northwest of Baton Rouge, and it does look like we’ll have at least some potential for a few strong to severe storms locally.

Additionally, the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has posted at least a Level 1 / 4 (marginal) risk of flooding for all of our area, with a Level 2/4 (slight) risk posted just north and northwest of Baton Rouge.

WPC shows much of our area picking up 1″-2″ of rainfall through Saturday morning, but locally higher totals will be possible.

Extended Outlook

Temperatures look to see a noticeable cool-down into the weekend in the wake of Friday’s front. Morning lows will dip into the upper 40s by Sunday, with highs on both Saturday and Sunday only topping out in the low 70s. The good news is that no rainfall is expected beyond early Saturday morning.

