Catalytic converter thieves arrested in Baton Rouge, officials say

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement has arrested two people who allegedly stole catalytic converters from vehicles at a business.

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Idusuyi, 31, and Sharelle Idusuyi, 31, both of Baker, were charged with simple burglary, theft of catalytic converters, and possession of burglary tools.

A concerned citizen reportedly tipped officials off about a woman in a Ford Focus sitting on the shoulder in the 2600 block of US Highway 190 E around 7 a.m. on April 1.

Deputies said the person reported a man exiting a business on foot in dark clothing carrying what looked to be a duffle bag.

The man put the bank in the trunk, entered the Ford focus, and drove east toward Baton Rouge, added deputies.

WBRSO notified Baton Rouge police, who made contact with the vehicle at a business near Scenic Highway and Mason Avenue, and the driver was arrested for other charges, according to officials.

Multiple burglary tools, including a battery operated saw and multiple saw blades, as well as three catalytic converters were found in the Ford Focus when officials searched it, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the catalytic converters were taken from vehicles at a business in West Baton Rouge Parish near where the Ford Focus was on the shoulder on US Highway 190.

Dark clothing, flashlights, multiple cell phones, binoculars, and several pairs of work gloves were also found inside the vehicle, officials added.

