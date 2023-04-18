Boil water advisory issued for some Denham Springs residents

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A boil water advisory was issued on Tuesday, April 18, for some residents in Denham Springs.

The advisory is underway while crews make repairs to a cut water main on Highway 16 north of Denham Springs in Watson, officials said. They added that while the repairs are being made, water pressure will drop below the Louisiana Department of Health‘s minimum standard.

The boil water advisory is in place for people living on Highway 16, from the south entrance of Outback Road to 36768 Highway 16 and all side streets in between. The Easterly Lakes Subdivision is not included in the impacted area.

The below map shows the impacted area:

Boil water advisory map (Ward 2 Water District)

Customers with questions can contact the Ward Two Water District by calling the number (225) 665-5188.

