Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Boil water advisory issued for some Denham Springs residents

(unsplash.com)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A boil water advisory was issued on Tuesday, April 18, for some residents in Denham Springs.

The advisory is underway while crews make repairs to a cut water main on Highway 16 north of Denham Springs in Watson, officials said. They added that while the repairs are being made, water pressure will drop below the Louisiana Department of Health‘s minimum standard.

The boil water advisory is in place for people living on Highway 16, from the south entrance of Outback Road to 36768 Highway 16 and all side streets in between. The Easterly Lakes Subdivision is not included in the impacted area.

The below map shows the impacted area:

Boil water advisory map
Boil water advisory map(Ward 2 Water District)

Customers with questions can contact the Ward Two Water District by calling the number (225) 665-5188.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest second woman wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Latest News

LSU student-athletes honored during annual Mikey Awards ceremony
Former location of Sammys' Grill, Prairieville
Mike Anderson’s to open Prairieville location
From left: Derrick Curry, Marques Porch, Gregory Parker
Police arrest 3 teens for allegedly killing pregnant woman in Baton Rouge
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 18
Storms look to return Friday