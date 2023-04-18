Facebook
Ascension Parish Schools holding job fair

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Schools System is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, April 19, to fill several empty teaching positions.

The job fair will be between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Bluff Middle School Cafetorium. That’s located at 5464 Bluff Road in Prairieville.

“Ascension loves teachers. That’s the message we want future employees to know,” said Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander. “This is a great place to work because we invest in your success through classroom support, top-notch technology, performance pay, excellent health benefits, and continuing education. All of these investments are made possible through the outstanding support of the Ascension Parish community because we achieve success together.”

School leaders said many open teaching positions are at Donaldsonville schools. Qualified teachers can earn $10,000 above base pay.

Interested applicants will need to schedule an interview ahead of time. Click here for those details.

