Suspect arrested in pregnant woman’s killing worked for WBR Sheriff’s Office, officials say

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One of the suspects arrested in connection with the shooting death of a pregnant woman worked for the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, officials say.

According to a spokesman with WBRSO, Marques Porch, 19, worked as a full-time corrections employee between June 2022 and November 2022. The spokesman added that Porch began working as a part-time corrections employee in February 2023 but was immediately terminated following his arrest.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the pregnant woman, Kerisha Johnson, 36, was found shot to death early Sunday, April 16. BRPD said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on North Carrollton Avenue near Renoir Avenue.

Gregory Parker, 19, and Derrick Curry, 19, were also arrested in connection with the shooting, police said. They added that all three suspects are being charged with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.

