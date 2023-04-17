SMART LIVING: Is your smart home spying on you?

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Experts are warning people about the potential for smart home devices to be hacked and used to spy on people.

Statistics revealed that as many as 60 million households in the United States are using smart devices.

There are ways to ensure that smart devices can’t be used as spying tools.

Experts said that if someone calls or texts with photos of you and demands money, that person probably has access to your devices and their cameras.

If you see the light to the side of your laptop camera blink, it means the webcam is in use. If your device’s battery drains quicker than usual, it means your camera may be constantly in use by a hacker.

To protect yourself, know exactly what features your devices have and how to control them. You can do a basic internet search with your model number and type in the words microphone, camera, or privacy.

If you can’t turn off the camera on some of your devices but would like some privacy, a simple piece of black tape over the camera eye is an easier option.

Also, be sure to delete your data. Voice assistant devices like the Amazon Echo and Alexa record all your voice conversations.

Another tip is to turn off your Wi-Fi when you leave. Keeping your Wi-Fi on 24/7 makes it easier for cyber-criminals to hack your devices and inject them with spyware. This is why you should turn off your router when you leave the house. Doing so will not only minimize the chances of hackers hijacking your systems, but it will also lower your utility bills.

