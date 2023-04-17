Facebook
Roof of church collapses in Zachary Friday

By Kamren Phillips
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Fire Department responded to a collapsed roof of a church on Friday, April 14.

According to Zachary Fire Chief Danny Kimble, they received a call around 5 p.m., of an alarm going off inside the church. Upon arrival, fire crews found the Open Door Fellowship Life Center Church roof collapsed.

Multiple agencies helped respond to this emergency.

Chief Kimble said the church, which was built around 1985, is a total loss. He added the cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

According to Chief Kimble, leaders of the church are hoping to speak with their insurance company soon.

No one was inside the church at the time of the collapse, officials confirmed.

This is a developing story.

