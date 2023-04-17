Person walks out store without paying for boxes of liquor; Baker police investigating

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking for help finding the person or people responsible for stealing liquor from a convenience store on Thursday, April 13.

Police said a person removed a couple of boxes of liquor from the Buffalo Food Mart on Groom Road and ran out without permission or paying.

The individual in the below photo is a person of interest for this case, officials confirmed.

Person of interest (Baker Police Department)

Anyone with information about this person should contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867) or Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000 Ext 1.

