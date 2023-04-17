Facebook
Person walks out store without paying for boxes of liquor; Baker police investigating

Baker
Baker(Baker Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking for help finding the person or people responsible for stealing liquor from a convenience store on Thursday, April 13.

Police said a person removed a couple of boxes of liquor from the Buffalo Food Mart on Groom Road and ran out without permission or paying.

The individual in the below photo is a person of interest for this case, officials confirmed.

Person of interest
Person of interest(Baker Police Department)

Anyone with information about this person should contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867) or Baker Police Department at (225) 775-6000 Ext 1.

