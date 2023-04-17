Facebook
Officials release details about naming contest for new Baton Rouge pro hockey team

Hockey at Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge
Hockey at Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New details were released about a contest to name Baton Rouge’s new pro hockey team.

The return of pro hockey was announced back on Tuesday, April 11. The team will be part of the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

RELATED: Pro hockey returns to Baton Rouge

According to officials with the Raising Cane’s River Center, the naming contest kicked off on Monday, April 17, and will run through midnight on Sunday, April 30.

Fans are being encouraged to participate and submit their most creative and unique team name ideas. There is no limit to the number of submissions per person.

“We are thrilled to engage with our fans and allow them the opportunity to be a part of our team from the very beginning,” said Wayne Hodes, general manager of the Raising Cane’s River Center. “We are looking for a name that represents our city, our team, and our fans. We can’t wait to see the creative and unique ideas that our fans come up with.”

A team name will be selected and announced in late May.

If several people submit the selected name, officials said a name will be randomly generated when selecting the winner.

The winner will receive a pair of season tickets for the inaugural season and a team jersey with the winning name on the back.

For more information about submitting a name, click here.

