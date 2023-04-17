Facebook
Nonpareil Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction hosting ‘Hats On’ banquet

By Lester Duhé
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Nonpareil Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction, a nonprofit organization, is hosting its “Hats On” recognition banquet.

It will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center.

It honors women ministers and supporting spouses in the ministry. The cost of a table is $750.00 and the tickets are $75 each.

Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. (TLOD) is a national non-profit educational, humanitarian, and professional organization dedicated to service in five areas: providing scholarship and leadership programs for Top Teens, Community Beautification, Improvement of the Status of Women, support of Senior Citizen, and the promotion of Community Partnerships. 

Proceeds from this activity will be used to support our annual scholarship fund and other community-based service projects.

