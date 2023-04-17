Nice weather ahead for much of this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll enjoy another beautiful day today with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. After a cool start this morning, afternoon highs will rebound into the mid to upper 70s under those sunny skies.

Staying Nice Through Midweek

No major weather impacts are expected over the next several days as high pressure remains in control. We’ll see one more cool start on Tuesday before temperatures begin to trend warmer. Morning lows will warm into the 60s by Wednesday, with highs climbing into the 80s as our winds shift around to the south. Generally dry weather is expected through Thursday.

Next Rain Chance

Rain chances return from Friday into Saturday morning in association with our next cold front. It looks as though we could see scattered showers and t-storms as soon as Friday afternoon, with rains ending Saturday morning with the passage of a cold front. The early outlook from the Storm Prediction Center keeps the severe weather threat a little to our north, but we’ll keep an eye on trends with a few strong storms not out of the question.

Rain amounts largely look to be manageable, with the Weather Prediction Center currently showing totals averaging less than 1 inch across our area.

Extended Outlook

Cooler temperatures make a return over the weekend in the wake of that next cold front. Highs are expected to top out in the low to mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday, with lows dipping into the 50s for a few days. The extended outlook currently points toward mainly dry weather into the first part of next week.

