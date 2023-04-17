Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

National champion Jasmine Carson returns to Memphis

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Girls basketball players at Central High School welcomed a special visitor Monday.

Jasmine Carson, fresh off an NCAA Championship win with LSU, returned home to Memphis to meet the team.

Carson was a student at Central, Snowden and Whitehaven High Schools.

She said it is refreshing to be back where it all began.

”I just miss Memphis. I haven’t been here in a while,” Carson said. “I just wanted to come, show my face, answer any questions they have, and just tell them they can accomplish anything they put their mind to.”

Carson said winning the national championship was a lifelong dream of hers and she encourages young student-athletes to pursue their dreams.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest 1 of 2 women wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Latest News

From left to right: Kerisha Johnson, Marques Porch, Derrick Curry, Gregory Parker
Police arrest 3 teens for allegedly killing pregnant woman in Baton Rouge
Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge
Hollywood Casino to change name as part of major renovation project
Denham Springs
Woman used victim’s bank cards to buy about $12K worth of gift cards, police say
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office
Coroner’s office called to scene after body found in Pointe Coupee Parish
Matt Williams delivers the top stories on Friday, April 18.
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, April 18