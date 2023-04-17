LPSO: Deputy on leave following deputy-involved shooting

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened just after midnight on Saturday, April 15.

According to LPSO, the shooting happened on Highway 22 south of Springfield.

Deputies were responding to the area due to a domestic disturbance and encountered a male armed with a handgun in front of a home, authorities said.

“After numerous attempts to have the subject comply with deputies’ orders to disarm, the subject then pointed that gun towards deputies. One deputy then fired a single round, striking the subject,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.

Authorities said deputies rendered aid until first responders could transport the male to a hospital. The male is listed as critical, according to LPSO.

No other injuries were reported.

As is policy, the deputy involved was placed on leave.

The incident is being investigated in conjunction with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

