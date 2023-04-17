Georgia-Pacific investing millions of dollars toward upgrades at Zachary facility

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Georgia-Pacific has announced an investment of $50 million for upgrades at the company’s Port Husdon mill in Zachary.

The company said the investment will go toward upgrades to increase capacity and improve the capability of existing converting equipment. Right now, the mill operates two paper machines and a number of converting operations to make bath tissue and paper towels.

“This truly is an investment in our customers and consumers who value the quality of our products,” said Vivek Joshi, president of the retail tissue, towel, and napkin business for Georgia-Pacific. “It also allows us to further leverage the many advantages we have, including our breadth of offerings.”

Officials said the upgrades will allow Georgia-Pacific to expand its paper towel offerings, especially Brawny Mega and Tear-A-Square.

Adam Knapp, the president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, said the investment is a positive sign.

“Georgia-Pacific’s $50 million investment at its Zachary location shows a commitment to our community and the region’s strength as a manufacturing hub,” Knapp said. “We are fortunate to have such a strong community partner in Georgia-Pacific, and we are here to support their continued growth.”

Construction at the Georgia-Pacific has already started. The startup of lines is scheduled for mid-2023.

