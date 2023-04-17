Facebook
Fork Cancer fundraiser to help cancer patients, survivors

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cancer is a disease that can affect anyone and social structures and practices can limit a person’s access to health care needed to prevent, treat and survive cancer.

A spokesperson with the American Cancer Society said these obstacles may include racism, discrimination, poverty, lack of access to healthy and affordable foods, low-quality education and housing, and jobs with inadequate pay.

ACS and others are working to bridge the gap, honor survivors and spread awareness about cancer in Baton Rouge.

Monday, April 17 is the last full day you can get tickets to the Fork Cancer event.

It’s happening Thursday, April 20 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Capitol Park Museum.

You can learn more here: www.forkcancerbatonrouge.org.

For cancer resources and information about the American Cancer Society’s programs and services visit cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345.

