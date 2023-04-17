BR educators among finalists for early childhood teacher, leader of the year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Baton Rouge area educators are among the finalists for Louisiana’s early childhood teacher and leader of the year.

According to the Louisiana Department of Education, LeighAnn LaCour of Port Allen Elementary School has been announced as a finalist for Louisiana’s early childhood teacher of the year.

Tara Emery of the London Bridge Early Learning Center in East Baton Rouge Parish and Megan Garretson of the Young Scholars Academy in East Baton Rouge Parish have been named finalists for early childhood leader of the year. Xavier Anderson of A Garden of Angels Learning Center/Academy in Iberville Parish is also a finalist for early childhood leader of the year.

“I’m grateful for the remarkable teachers and leaders who support Louisiana’s children during this critical developmental stage in their lives,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Congratulations to the finalists. They represent the many talented early care and education professionals across our state.”

The finalists will be honored at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala. The event will be held at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans on July 22.

Below is a complete list of the finalists for Louisiana’s early childhood teacher and leader of the year:

Early childhood teacher of the year: Caldwell Parish: Stephanie Eubanks, Kelly Early Childhood Center Lafourche Parish: Phedra Jackson, Lafourche Head Start Rapides Parish: Elizabeth Berry, Foundations Christian Learning Center Rapides Parish: Jennifer Cifelli, Foundations Christian Learning Center West Baton Rouge Parish: LeighAnn LaCour, Port Allen Elementary School

Early childhood leader of the year: East Baton Rouge Parish: Tara Emery, London Bridge Early Learning Center East Baton Rouge Parish: Megan Garretson, Young Scholars Academy Iberville Parish: Xavier Anderson, A Garden of Angels Learning Center/Academy Jefferson Parish: Arielle Hughes, Carousel Preschool Rapides Parish: Jamie Martin, Munchkinland Child Development Centers



