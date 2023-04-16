Zachary Police searching for missing teen

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a teen who is believed to be a runaway.

The girl, 17, is 5-foot-5 and is wearing a black t-shirt with the words “True Bleeda” written across the front.

Police said she was last seen around 12:20 p.m. running Southbound on Old Scenic Hwy, near Church Street.

Zachary missing teen (Zachary Police Department)

Officials did not release the name of the teen.

If you have any information on her whereabouts police are asking you to contact the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-1921.

