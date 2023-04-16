Rain ends, clearing out Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a Saturday soaker and some strong storms overnight, we look to gradually clear skies out throughout today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 16 (WAFB)

We ended up with a general one to three inches across the area.

Sunday will start mostly cloudy, then become mostly sunny in the afternoon with windy conditions.

Winds will be out of the north to northwest between 15 and 25 mph. You’ll feel the difference behind last night’s cold front with less humidity, and a much cooler Sunday night into Monday morning.

Lows tonight will drop down into the upper 40s by daybreak Monday, so dress the kids appropriately when they go back to school. We look to remain dry through midweek.

