Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Rain ends, clearing out Sunday

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 16
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 16(WAFB)
By Jared Silverman
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a Saturday soaker and some strong storms overnight, we look to gradually clear skies out throughout today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 16
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 16(WAFB)

We ended up with a general one to three inches across the area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 16
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 16(WAFB)

Sunday will start mostly cloudy, then become mostly sunny in the afternoon with windy conditions.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 16
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 16(WAFB)

Winds will be out of the north to northwest between 15 and 25 mph. You’ll feel the difference behind last night’s cold front with less humidity, and a much cooler Sunday night into Monday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 16
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 16(WAFB)

Lows tonight will drop down into the upper 40s by daybreak Monday, so dress the kids appropriately when they go back to school. We look to remain dry through midweek.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest 1 of 2 women wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 15
Flood watch, possible severe weather Saturday
Jared Silverman gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Saturday, April 15.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, April 15
Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, April 15.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, April 15
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 14
Sunshine briefly returns today before rains roll in on Saturday