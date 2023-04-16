Facebook
Overnight fire at home leaves 4 residents displaced

Canonicus Street
Canonicus Street(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department said firefighters rushed to the scene of flames at a home on the morning of Sunday, April 16.

The flames broke out around 3:15 a.m. at the home on Canonicus Street near Ozark Street, according to BRFD.

Crews arrived at the scene and saw flames pouring from the home, officials said. They added that firefighters quickly began searching the home, while other firefighters battled the actual fire.

Canonicus Street fire
Canonicus Street fire(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

No one was at the home during the fire. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist four displaced residents.

According to BRFD, investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

