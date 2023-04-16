New effort launched to returned unclaimed money to La. veterans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Treasurer’s Office has launched a new effort to return unclaimed property to those who have served the United States.

Leaders said unclaimed property can be lost or forgotten money from items like royalties, unclaimed cash, stocks, bonds, securities, and insurance bonds never paid out.

The new effort is being called “Veterans Cash Claim.”

As part of the new effort, staff members will help retired and active military men and women file claims in person by reaching out to veterans’ organizations across Louisiana.

“These most valiant men and women who served to protect each of us deserve, like everyone, to receive their unclaimed property,” said Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder. “The reality is that many seniors do not trust technology and seem to prefer one-on-one, in-person assistance. So, if it is feasible for my team to provide this, especially to our veterans, I think this is the least we can do.”

One in every six individuals in Louisiana has unclaimed property.

