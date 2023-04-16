Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

New effort launched to returned unclaimed money to La. veterans

Flipping through money
Flipping through money(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Treasurer’s Office has launched a new effort to return unclaimed property to those who have served the United States.

Leaders said unclaimed property can be lost or forgotten money from items like royalties, unclaimed cash, stocks, bonds, securities, and insurance bonds never paid out.

RELATED: Louisiana’s Unclaimed Property Program marks 50 years

The new effort is being called “Veterans Cash Claim.”

As part of the new effort, staff members will help retired and active military men and women file claims in person by reaching out to veterans’ organizations across Louisiana.

“These most valiant men and women who served to protect each of us deserve, like everyone, to receive their unclaimed property,” said Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder. “The reality is that many seniors do not trust technology and seem to prefer one-on-one, in-person assistance. So, if it is feasible for my team to provide this, especially to our veterans, I think this is the least we can do.”

One in every six individuals in Louisiana has unclaimed property.

To check for unclaimed property or to learn more about “Veterans Cash Claim,” click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest 1 of 2 women wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Latest News

East Drive fire
Firefighter suffers ‘minor’ injury while responding to fire; dog rescued
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, ‘multitude’ hurt in Alabama birthday party shooting
child coloring generic
Kids can win prizes by entering health literacy coloring contest
Canonicus Street
Overnight fire at home leaves 4 residents displaced