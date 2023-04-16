Facebook
Kids can win prizes by entering health literacy coloring contest

Entries must be submitted by Wednesday, May 31.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Several groups are hosting a coloring contest to promote young people’s access to health literacy in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The health literacy coloring contest is a collaboration between the Family Resource Group Foundation, Kid Scoop News, the City-Parish of Baton Rouge, and Baton Rouge Advancing Health Literacy.

Organizers said the contest is made possible through a grant from the United States Department of Health and Human Services. Baton Rouge was one of 73 applicants awarded funding through the grant.

Any child in grades first through fifth or equivalent age groups can participate in the coloring contest.

Five children will be chosen to win several prizes. They include bicycles provided by Gordan McKernan, entry into one of BREC’s camps provided by Patient Plus, and an etiquette course provided by the Swann School of Protocol of Baton Rouge.

Entries must be submitted by Wednesday, May 31. Click here for more details about submitting an entry.

