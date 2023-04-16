Facebook
Firefighter suffers ‘minor’ injury while responding to fire; dog rescued

East Drive fire
East Drive fire(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a firefighter suffered a “minor” injury while responding to a fire at a home on Sunday, April 16.

According to BRFD, the fire broke out just after 12 p.m. at a home on East Drive off of Government Street in Baton Rouge.

When crews arrived at the home, they saw flames coming from the home’s front room. During a search of the home, firefighters found no humans inside but did bring a dog to safety.

The fire destroyed the front two rooms of the home, according to BRFD. The rest of the home had heavy smoke and water damage.

BRFD described the firefighter’s injury as “minor” and said that person was transported for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called to assist two displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

