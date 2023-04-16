Facebook
Early morning homicide in Hammond leaves 1 dead, deputies say

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Tangipahia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that left one person dead on Saturday, April 15.

According to TPSO, the homicide happened at the intersection of Wardline Road and Durbin Road in Hammond.

Romero Watkins Jr., 26, of Hammond, was killed, deputies said.

The homicide investigation began in the early morning hours, according to authorities. They have not released any further details about how Watkins died.

Anyone with details about the identity of a potential suspect is being urged to contact TPSO by calling the number (985) 345-6150. Anonymous tips can also be made to the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa by calling the number 1-800-554-5245.

