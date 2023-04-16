Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD: 1 killed, 1 injured in early morning shooting

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured on Sunday, April 16.

According to a BRPD spokesman, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on North Carrollton Avenue near Renoir Avenue.

The injured victim was located at a hospital, police said. Details about the extent of that person’s injuries were not released.

Police have also not yet released the name of the victim who died.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest 1 of 2 women wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Latest News

East Drive fire
Firefighter suffers ‘minor’ injury while responding to fire; dog rescued
Flipping through money
New effort launched to return unclaimed money to La. veterans
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, ‘multitude’ hurt in Alabama birthday party shooting
child coloring generic
Kids can win prizes by entering health literacy coloring contest