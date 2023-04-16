BRPD: 1 killed, 1 injured in early morning shooting
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured on Sunday, April 16.
According to a BRPD spokesman, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on North Carrollton Avenue near Renoir Avenue.
The injured victim was located at a hospital, police said. Details about the extent of that person’s injuries were not released.
Police have also not yet released the name of the victim who died.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
