BRPD: 1 killed, 1 injured in early morning shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured on Sunday, April 16.

According to a BRPD spokesman, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on North Carrollton Avenue near Renoir Avenue.

The injured victim was located at a hospital, police said. Details about the extent of that person’s injuries were not released.

Police have also not yet released the name of the victim who died.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

