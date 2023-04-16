Artist hosts Art & Addiction exhibit in West Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Museum invites the public to explore the challenges of substance abuse and addiction through art.

New numbers show that Louisiana has one of the highest overdose rates in the nation, but one local artist is hoping to reverse that deadly trend.

“I want them to see that they can be successful and that they can help other people. You’re trying to get them before they do something, but then you’re trying to say, you’re in recovery, be positive, go back and get your degree,” said Ben Peabody, the artist of the Art & Addiction collection.

The Art & Addiction collection consists of more than 40 pieces created by local artist, Ben Peabody. The purpose of the collection is to bring dialogue and help people on the road to recovery.

“Because this becomes a space where people can openly discuss things that they have experienced or experienced through others as well as things that they have read or things that are going on in the national news,” said Tonya Wyandon, the PR for West Baton Rouge Museum.

The Art and Addiction collection is on display at the West Baton Rouge Museum from April 15th to June 4th.

