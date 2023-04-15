Police asking for public’s help to find missing teen

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a teen that went missing on Friday, April 14.

According to police, Adam Gosligna, 14, was last seen leaving the Montgomery Avenue area of Denham Springs around 9:10 p.m.

Police said the teen was last seen wearing a hoodie, gray and black jogging pants, yellow shoes, and a backpack. Officers also said the teen had his hair in a bun.

Goslinga weighs about 120 pounds and is five feet and seven inches tall, according to police.

Anyone with information that can help the Denham Springs Police Department locate Goslinga is urged to call the number (225) 665-5106.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.