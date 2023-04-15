Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police asking for public’s help to find missing teen

Adam Goslinga
Adam Goslinga(Denham Springs Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a teen that went missing on Friday, April 14.

According to police, Adam Gosligna, 14, was last seen leaving the Montgomery Avenue area of Denham Springs around 9:10 p.m.

Police said the teen was last seen wearing a hoodie, gray and black jogging pants, yellow shoes, and a backpack. Officers also said the teen had his hair in a bun.

Goslinga weighs about 120 pounds and is five feet and seven inches tall, according to police.

Anyone with information that can help the Denham Springs Police Department locate Goslinga is urged to call the number (225) 665-5106.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest 1 of 2 women wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 15
Flood watch, possible severe weather Saturday
ACLU of Louisiana hosts symposium to address mass incarceration, criminal justice reform
Police chase
Man in custody after multi-parish police chase
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after fleeing from officers taking them on...
Man in custody after multi-parish police chase