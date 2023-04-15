No. 6 LSU struggles at NCAA Championships
FORT WORTH, Texas (WAFB) - No. 6 LSU gymnastics struggled in the NCAA Championships, placing fourth, at Dickie Arena in Forth Worth, Texas on Saturday, April 15.
LSU finished the meet with a score of 197.5250.
The Tigers started the meet off on bars and Haleigh Bryant scored a 9.95 and was the lone Tiger to score above 9.9. Putting the Tigers in last place with a score of 49.315. Oklahoma would lead after the first rotation with a score of 49.5625.
LSU would move to beam and look to make up some ground, but again they struggled as they opened with a 9.4750 from Elena Arenas followed by a 9.8125 from Alyona Shchennikova.
Aleah Finnegan was the lone Tiger on beam to score above 9.9 as she scored a 9.9250.
LSU would have a score of 98.5500 through two rotations.
Bryant would anchor the floor routine and scored a 9.9375.
Heading into the final rotation the Tigers stayed in last place with a score of 148.000.
Bryant would anchor the vault scoring a 9.9875 brining her all-around score to 39.7250. Bryant would match the school record for highest vault score at the NCAA Championships.
