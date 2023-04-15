No. 12 Kentucky overcomes 4-run deficit to beat No. 1 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a game of ups and downs between No. 1 LSU and No. 12 Kentucky with the Wildcats coming out on top after overcoming a four-run deficit.

The Wildcats (28-6, 10-4 SEC) evened the series with a 13-10 win over the Tigers (28-6, 8-5 SEC).

LSU will decide at 8 a.m. whether Saturday’s rubber match will start at noon or 1 p.m. because the forecast calls for rain.

LSU led 6-2 heading into the fifth inning, then the wheels fell off, with the Tigers committing two errors and allowing five runs.

The first error to Tommy White extended the inning, allowing the Wildcats to load the bases. Then, Brayden Jobert misplayed a fly ball to right field that resulted in a bases-clearing triple to tie the game at 6-6.

“Didn’t make the play at third; didn’t make the play in right,” said head coach Jay Johnson. “That’s basically the story of the game.”

Kentucky added another run on an RBI single to make it 7-6.

Another five-run inning by the Wildcats in the top of the seventh extended their lead to 12-6.

Jordan Thompson added a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it 12-7.

LSU added three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, as White drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 12-8, and then, a two-run single by freshman Jared Jones made it 12-10.

Kentucky scored the final run of the game in the top of the ninth.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.