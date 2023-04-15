No. 1 LSU edges No. 12 Kentucky in rubber match to win series

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU took the weekend series over No. 12 Kentucky with a close win in the third game on Saturday, April 15, at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers (29-6, 9-5 SEC) edged the Wildcats (28-7, 10-5 SEC), 7-6, in Game 3.

Freshman Jared Jones was 2-for-4 with two solo home runs. He now has 11 on the season.

LSU first baseman Jared Jones (22) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Christian Little started on the mound for the Tigers. He allowed one run but no hits with one strikeout and three walks through 3.1 innings. Gavin Guidry relieved him but gave up two runs on two hits and struck out two but also walked three batters in 1.2 innings. Bryce Collins (2-0) picked up the win as the closer. In 2.1 innings on the hump, Collins allowed just one hit but no runs and struck out four with one walk.

Jones got the Tigers on the board first in the bottom of the second inning with a shot to left field. In the bottom of the third, Tommy White reached on a throwing error and Tre’ Morgan scored to put the Tigers up 2-0.

The Wildcats then scored a run in each of the next two innings to tie it at 2-2 going into the bottom of the fifth. LSU retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth when Alex Milazzo reached home on a groundout by White. Tigers went up 3-2.

Kentucky scored a run in the top of the sixth to tie it at 3-3 but Jones gave LSU the lead back with a blast to left center field to make it 4-3.

The Wildcats rallied in the top of the seventh, scoring three runs to go up 6-4. But the Tigers then rallied back, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie it at 6-6.

In the bottom of the eighth, with the bases loaded, White was hit by a pitch and Brayden Jobert scored to give LSU the 7-6 advantage.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.