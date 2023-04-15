Facebook
LSP: 1 killed when truck runs off roadway, strikes tree

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a crash that happened just after 10 p.m. on Friday, April 14, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said Evan Newman, 25, of Baton Rouge, died in the crash on I-10 near LA 73 in Ascension Parish.

According to LSP, Newman was in a Nissan Titan that was headed west on I-10. Troopers said the Nissan veered off the roadway, struck an embankment, and then crashed into a tree.

Newman was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash, according to troopers. They added that Newman was not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to LSP.

