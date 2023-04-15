Facebook
Flood watch, possible severe weather Saturday

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 15
By Jared Silverman
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today could be a busy weather day. A Flood Watch will be in effect from 10 a.m. through 7 a.m. Sunday for the possibility of localized flooding.

Our area is also highlighted by the SPC for a level two “slight” risk of severe storms from mid-morning through tonight.

The primary threat will be damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

There is an 80% chance of showers and storms today into overnight, ending from west to east early Sunday morning.

Rain amounts should range between one to two inches, with a few locally heavier amounts possible. Sunday is shaping up to be a nice day, becoming mostly sunny by midday, if not sooner. Highs will be in the seventies the next few days. Monday and Tuesday both look dry and nice.

