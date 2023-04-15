Early voting for April 29 election begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Early voting has gotten underway for the Saturday, April 29, election in Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, early voting began on Saturday, April 15, and will run through Saturday, April 22. The polls will not open on Sunday, April 16.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots at a registrar of voters office or at other designated locations between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

A Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID, or a generally recognized ID with a picture and signature is required to vote.

Voters are being encouraged to use the Geaux Vote smartphone app for information about polling locations and what’s on the ballot. The information can also be found on the Geaux Vote website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.