Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Early voting for April 29 election begins

(KSLA)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Early voting has gotten underway for the Saturday, April 29, election in Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, early voting began on Saturday, April 15, and will run through Saturday, April 22. The polls will not open on Sunday, April 16.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots at a registrar of voters office or at other designated locations between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

A Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID, or a generally recognized ID with a picture and signature is required to vote.

Voters are being encouraged to use the Geaux Vote smartphone app for information about polling locations and what’s on the ballot. The information can also be found on the Geaux Vote website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest 1 of 2 women wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Latest News

The 2023 Regular Legislative Session got underway on Monday, April 10. Gov. John Bel Edwards...
2023 Regular Legislative Session gets underway with several proposals up for debate
Saturday is deadline to register online to vote in April 29 election
Candidates for state AG speak at forum
Candidates for state AG speak at forum
Pointe Coupee Parish residents approve millage increase; fire district to hire full-time firefighters