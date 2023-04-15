Driver killed in Friday evening crash, troopers say

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left a driver dead on the evening of Friday, April 14.

According to LSP, Charidy Dunbar, 17, of Gonzales, was killed in the crash on LA 1 at the intersection of LA 943 in Ascension Parish.

Troopers said their investigation revealed Dunbar was driving west on LA 943 in a Nissan Sentra just before the crash.

Dunbar failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of LA 943 and LA 1, according to troopers. They added that a Porsche was entering the intersection and crashed into Dunbar’s Nissan on the driver’s side, causing the Nissan to go off the roadway and overturn.

According to LSP, the Porsche also crashed into a Toyota Highlander that was preparing to make a left turn onto LA 943.

Dunbar was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, troopers said. They added a juvenile passenger in the Nissan was also not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

LSP said the driver of the Porsche along with the driver and passenger in the Toyota were all wearing seatbelts and were not injured.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

