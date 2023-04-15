Facebook
Baker police asking for public’s help to find missing teen

Jaylon Moore
Jaylon Moore(Baker Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen.

According to Baker PD, Jaylon Moore, 16, went missing on Friday, April 14, sometime between 10 p.m. and midnight. Authorities said he was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle.

Family members told police that Moore was last seen wearing black gym shorts and a burgundy Nike sweatshirt.

Police said Moore is about five feet and seven inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information that can help police find Moore is urged to contact the Baker Police Department by calling the number (225) 775-6000 ext. 1.

