ACLU of Louisiana hosts symposium to address mass incarceration, criminal justice reform

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The ACLU of Louisiana held a symposium at Southern University Friday, April 14, to address criminal justice reform and public safety.

Louisiana has the nation’s highest incarceration rate, according to Executive Director Alanah Odoms. Odoms says despite historic reforms implemented as part of the 2017 Justice Reinvestment Package, more work must be done.

“We’ve been stuck in a zombie dance of, who commits crime, and how long they should service in prison, and that doesn’t get us to a place where we’re actually safer,” Odoms said.

The panel discussion at the Southern University Law Center focused on the different ways to resolve mass incarceration, while also protecting the public.

“We know that there has been an increase in crime, and we are not shying away from that, but what we want people to know, is that there is a way we can increase public safety, without having to resort to criminalization and mass incarceration,” said Stephanie Willis, ACLU of Louisiana policy strategist.

Advocates are leaning on lawmakers to come up with more laws to help reduce our prison population during this legislative session.

One thing Odoms is pushing for the state to change is the mandatory minimum amount of jail time attached to certain crimes.

She believes this could have a drastic impact.

“I’d like to see a policy implemented that eliminates the amount of offenses that mandatory minimums are eligible for. I want to give some of that discretion back to the judges to be able to make decisions based on all of the facts and circumstances that are presented to them,” said Odoms.

Odoms says they will continue to campaign across the state until they can gain the support they need.

“We understand through policies we get there, so it’s a step-by-step process, and I don’t think we can ever sit back,” said Willis.

