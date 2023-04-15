1 injured in South Flannery Road shooting, police say
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting on the evening of Friday, April 14, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Police said the shooting happened on South Flannery Road off of Old Hammond Highway.
According to BRPD, the victim is a 22-year-old. Police added the victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
