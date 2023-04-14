Facebook
Shop with small businesses at the Boutique Blowout Sale

It’s featuring more than 40 local boutiques from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Boutique Blowout Sale is returning to the Crowne Plaza Sunday, April 16.

It’s featuring more than 40 local boutiques from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. VIP shopping starts at 9 a.m.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Small Business Optimism Index marked the 15th consecutive month below the 49-year average. Twenty-four percent of owners reported inflation as the most important business problem.

Baton Rouge small business owners like Angie Christine are continuing to promote their brands on social media.

Angie’s mobile and online boutique “Blush and Rouge” has existed for more than two years. She helps women from all over the country feel beautiful and confident in their own skin. Her love for fashion has helped her to love herself and gain confidence. Angie hopes other women will feel empowered to do the same. You can find her at the Crowne Plaza on Sunday and keep up to date with her latest Instagram stories at @authenticallyang.

Fab’rik is also in full bloom for spring. You can check out endless fashion staples and unique items @fabrikbatonrouge.

The event is free unless you want the VIP shopping experience. You can buy tickets for $15 on Eventbrite. You’ll be able to find women’s apparel for all Seasons and sizes. Dressing rooms are available and cash and cards will be accepted.

