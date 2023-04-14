No. 1 LSU powers past No. 12 Kentucky; Tigers hit 2 grand slams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU powered its way past No. 12 Kentucky on Thursday, April 13, at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers (28-5, 8-4 SEC) hammered three home runs, including two grand slams, in a 16-6 win over the Wildcats (27-6, 9-4 SEC).

LSU was led offensively by Jordan Thompson and Brayden Jobert, who both hit grand slams in back-to-back innings.

THE SAN DIEGO SLAMMER IS SLAMMING@J_thompson_13 | SECN pic.twitter.com/Vn0Yb2RYI8 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 13, 2023

Brayden Jobert, serving up grand slams tonight 🥞@braydenjobert | SECN pic.twitter.com/rtLzda4etb — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 13, 2023

Tommy White was 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI and two doubles.

DC gets the intentional walk and Tommy perfectly executes the 2-RBI double. 2-0 Tigers.@__dc4__ x @tommywhite44 | SECN pic.twitter.com/PeqZbBNfE9 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 13, 2023

Paul Skenes (6-1) tied his career-high for strikeouts with 13. He did allow a season-high seven hits and gave up five runs. He also became the first pitcher this season to strike out 100 batters.

SKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKENES



Paul tallies his 100th strikeout of the year and becomes the first pitcher in college baseball this season to reach 100 strikeouts.@Paul_Skenes | SECN pic.twitter.com/ODdW2Aiqax — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 14, 2023

LSU will look to take the series against Kentucky when the teams face off for the second game on Friday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.