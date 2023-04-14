Facebook
No. 1 LSU powers past No. 12 Kentucky; Tigers hit 2 grand slams

Jordan Thompson (4) hammers a grand slam in the first inning against Kentucky on Thursday, March 13.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU powered its way past No. 12 Kentucky on Thursday, April 13, at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers (28-5, 8-4 SEC) hammered three home runs, including two grand slams, in a 16-6 win over the Wildcats (27-6, 9-4 SEC).

LSU was led offensively by Jordan Thompson and Brayden Jobert, who both hit grand slams in back-to-back innings.

Tommy White was 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI and two doubles.

Paul Skenes (6-1) tied his career-high for strikeouts with 13. He did allow a season-high seven hits and gave up five runs. He also became the first pitcher this season to strike out 100 batters.

LSU will look to take the series against Kentucky when the teams face off for the second game on Friday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m.

