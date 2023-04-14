Facebook
Man in custody after multi parish police chase

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after fleeing from officers taking them on a multi parish pursuit on Friday, April 14.

According to deputies, Jyrius Crockett, 19, is charged with aggravated flight from an officer, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Officials said the pursuit began at Boardwalk Dr., and Sherwood Forest Blvd., when Crockett ran through a stop sign.

While officers attempted to stop the suspect, he was seen throwing multiple items out of the vehicles window, officials said.

The pursuit led into West Baton Rouge Parish where deputies stopped the suspect’s vehicle with spikes.

This is an ongoing investigation.

