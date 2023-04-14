Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

At least a dozen horses killed in early morning barn fire

Fire officials say that at least 12 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to...
Fire officials say that at least 12 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to determine exactly how many were lost.(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – At least a dozen horses were killed in a barn fire in Lexington, Kentucky Friday morning.

Authorities said two people were inside the barn at the time of the fire but were able to get out.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. She was reportedly barefoot when she escaped the fire, causing minor burns on her feet.

Another person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Fire officials said at least 12 horses died in the fire, but the owners are still working to determine exactly how many were lost. The barn was destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest 1 of 2 women wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 14
Sunshine briefly returns today before rains roll in on Saturday
President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
Welcomed in Ireland, ‘Cousin Joe’ Biden jokes of staying
Vice President Kamala Harris Welcomes Wounded Warrior Project Cycling Tour to the White House
Vice President Kamala Harris Welcomes Wounded Warrior Project Cycling Tour to the White House
Vice President Kamala Harris Welcomes Wounded Warrior Project Cycling Tour to the White House
High-speed chase
High-speed chase suspect gives deputies the slip for months, I-TEAM uncovers