JACQUES TALK: Kim Mulkey

LSU’s iconic women’s head basketball coach Kim Mulkey sat down with WAFB-TV for a special one-on-one interview.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU's iconic women's head basketball coach Kim Mulkey sat down with WAFB-TV for a special one-on-one interview, discussing the Tigers' first-ever National Championship and many other topics.

LSU’s iconic women’s head basketball coach Kim Mulkey sat down with WAFB-TV for a special one-on-one interview.

Mulkey just completed her second season with the Tigers, already accumulating a 60-8 record after taking over a program that was 9-13 the year before her arrival.

LSU’s iconic women’s head basketball coach Kim Mulkey sat down with WAFB-TV for a special one-on-one interview.

It certainly appears LSU is just getting started, with players like Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson, Kateri Poole, and Last-Tear Poa returning next year, coupled with the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class.

