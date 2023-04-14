Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Dog lost on Bering Sea ice for a month found alive and well 150 miles away

A dog lost on the Bering Sea ice for a month has been found alive and well. (Source: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A 1-year-old dog is back home after taking a trek across 150 miles of Bering Sea ice.

Mandy Iworrigan told KTUU that her 1-year-old Australian shepherd named Nanuq, which means polar bear in Siberian Yupik, wandered off from her while they were on a walk with another family dog, Starlight, last month.

The family said Starlight turned up a few weeks later but Nanuq was nowhere to be found.

About a month after Nanuq’s disappearance people in Wales, 150 miles away from where Nanuq was last seen, began sharing pictures online of what they described as a lost dog.

Iworrigan said she contacted the group and Nanuq was reportedly found in good health, despite the adventurous journey and an injured paw.

The 1-year-old Australian shepherd ended up catching a ride on a plane and was flown back home.

“We are blessed to have him back in our life,” Iworrigan said.

Nanuq’s family said they are sure he would have one unique story to share if he could.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
TV Giveaway
Five individuals arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into the parish jail
Five arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail, officials said
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say

Latest News

A TV screen is seen reporting North Korea's missile launch with a file image of North Korean...
North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel long-range missile
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Report: Justice Clarence Thomas sold real estate to donor, didn’t report deal
President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South Court...
Biden says he’s expanding some migrants’ health care access
FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is escorted into the courtroom...
Post-Parkland, Florida OKs easier path for death penalty
FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside the Fox News studios in New...
Jury selection begins in defamation lawsuit against Fox News