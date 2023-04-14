CAA needs foster homes for dogs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance is trying to find temporary homes for dogs that have nowhere else to go.

“Our largest need right now fosters,” said Emily Lemoine with CAA.

Adoptions have slowed down compared to recent years. while the shelter continues to take in 30 to 35 dogs daily.

“Because of that, we have a much larger number of dogs living in pop-up crates,” explain Lemoine.

Wednesday, the shelter launched ‘foster palooza,’ in an attempt to get 50 dogs out of the shelter and into temporary foster homes by this weekend. Since then, only six dogs have been placed.

“That goal of 50 is to get animals out. It really is undershot. We just need a lot of help,” Lemoine said.

There are over 400 dogs in the care of Companion Animal Alliance. 150 of them are currently staying in foster homes. The remaining 260 dogs are being housed in the facility with only 177 kennels.

“It definitely doesn’t add up, there is always a divide,” Lemoine said.

Volunteers who temporarily foster dogs aren’t required to complete the shelter’s online registration. You only need to swing by the shelter, select a pet that works best for you, and take it home for a period of 1-2 weeks.

“We provide food, kennels, and water bowls. It is free,” said Lemoine.

