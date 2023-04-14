Facebook
Bill could hold gun owners liable if firearms are stolen from vehicle then used in crime

Should you be penalized if a gun is stolen from your unlocked car, then later used in a crime?
By Lester Duhé
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Should you be penalized if a gun is stolen from your unlocked car, then later used in a crime? One Louisiana lawmaker is exploring that very question.

Democrat State Senator Gary Carter Jr, out of New Orleans has filed Senate Bill 216, which says, “The owner of a firearm which is stolen from an unlocked vehicle is liable for damages caused by the firearm, if the firearm is subsequently used in the commission of a felony.”

“Many of the guns that are being used in these felonies are being obtained from stolen cars. So, we need to have a conversation, we need to promote policies that promote responsible gun ownership,” said State Senator Gary Carter (D), district 7.

Stolen firearms are a common theme in gun crimes across the United States according to a new report from the ATF.

“I think everyone agrees we have too much gun violence. Oftentimes, the guns end up in the wrong hands. So, what do we do to make sure, hey, if you’re practicing responsible gun ownership, don’t leave your gun in an unlocked car. Don’t leave it unsecured in your car,” said Senator Carter.

FRC Firearms Range and Clothing in Baton Rouge is one of Louisiana’s largest gun training facilities, and the folks there preach about practicing gun safety.

“There’s a saying in the community that your car is not a holster, meaning it’s not a safe place to store your gun,” said Ashley Chin, a firearms instructor at FRC.

The experts say if you do have to leave your gun in your car, you should have some sort of locking mechanism,  besides just putting it in your glove box or console.

“So, this is what a lot of people use for their cars, it’s a small safe which can fit under a seat, in the back, whatever,” said Chin.

“I have a concealed carry and I have this one from work, well I would have to take both of them if I was going to an area that doesn’t allow firearms. So, I would secure them in here, and the cool thing about this is that you can actually bolt this down to your vehicle,” said Rintha Batson, a firearms instructor at FRC.

These trainers say, as a responsible gun owner, you should always know where your gun is at all times, and make sure that it is secure.

Meanwhile, State Senator Carter says he’s open to hearing from both sides and making changes to the bill if needed.

To read more about the proposed bill click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

