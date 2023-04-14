Hit-and-run crash in Port Allen injures bicyclist
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police have responded to a hit-and-run in Port Allen involving a bicyclist on Thursday, April 13.
According to LSP, the male bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and the vehicle was found abandoned nearby.
Officials state that the bicyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
