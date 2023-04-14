Artist leaves legacy of paintings behind 

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We all have our favorite teachers. Whether it was the subject, the way they taught, or the personal attention they gave us, they’ve all left their marks on our lives. Every once in a while, a teacher comes along and challenges us to find wonder in the world around us.

Baton Rouge artist Stace finds that wonder behind an easel. “Louisiana’s got so many pretty things about it that we all take it for granted.” It’s her calling as an artist to reveal the beauty around us. Finding the wonder in our midst is an artist’s life’s work.

Stace credits her success to a humble teacher. “He was a kind, kind person,” she said. “He loved everybody that he dealt with. He was just a very sweet man. And everybody will always remember him for that.”

Larry Casso spent a lifetime chasing the charm of life on the water. His paintings are a tribute to the landscape he loved -- the old tin roofs, the old mills, derelict boats, and swamp scenes.

His wife Sybil remembers wandering the back roads searching for inspiration. “When we first got together, Larry and I would go off driving somewhere to go sketch or photograph, and he would say, ‘Oh, honey, look at that!’ And I’d be looking for this big antebellum mansion, and it was an old shack that you could pitch a cat through the holes in the walls.”

Larry took his love for water, watercolors, and oils and opened a school for aspiring artists -- more than 50,000 of them in his lifetime. “There are tons of professional artists that came out of that school,” said Stace. “And they all give him credit.”

“Larry loved teaching. He was one of the few teachers I know that really loved sharing their knowledge,” said Sybil. “It was not a threat to him, to share what he knew, and he love doing it.”

While other artists competed to hang their work in galleries, Larry would rather the spotlight shine on his students. “Dad never really was a show-off. " said his son Brad. “He didn’t want a lot of attention. He was more concerned about his students’ getting notoriety.”

Larry kept most of his paintings -- hundreds of them -- under wraps, in a storage shed. Only his family knew they existed, until now.

Still life, sketches, landscapes, technical drawings, portraits: they are the work of a lifetime. “it was pretty overwhelming,” said Brad. “seeing the amount of artwork he had was very surprising, but in hindsight, not really.”

Larry shared his gifts with his students until his death in 2020. The Casso family is now ready to share them with the world. “The fact that I get to share a person that taught me,” said Stace, “it’s the coolest feeling in the world to be able to show his work and have people be able to see things that they haven’t seen in years.”

The world rarely appreciates an artist’s gift while he’s alive. Larry’s gifts live on through his students and the beauty he found all around us, the wonder we sometimes take for granted.

The Shaw Center will display some of Larry’s collection in an art show this June. You can see all of it at larrycassofineart.com and on the Remembering Larry Casso Facebook page.

