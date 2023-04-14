Facebook
Shooting in Gardere leaves 1 injured, officials say

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in Gardere on Thursday evening.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of Mariner Drive, officials said.

EBRSO said the man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

